Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Bronx

Go
Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve cheese fries

BG pic

 

New Kennedy Chicken & Gyro - 5605 Broadway

5605 Broadway, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese French Fries$5.49
More about New Kennedy Chicken & Gyro - 5605 Broadway
Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$7.95
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Item pic

 

Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET

216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Mac & Cheese$12.00
Our homemade mac, breaded & deep-fried. Served with BBQ dipping sauce.
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$6.50
Crispy, Steak-Cut French Fries with Melted American or Mozzarella Cheese on Top
More about Fratilli's Pizza
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
kids grilled cheese w french fries$9.00
More about Riverdale Steak House
Item pic

 

Bobo’s Crab Shack (Coop City)

691 Co Op City Blvd, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mac and Cheese Bite$8.95
More about Bobo’s Crab Shack (Coop City)

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx

Pies

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

French Fries

Clams

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore

Mott Haven

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Riverdale

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Bronx to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1921 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (199 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston