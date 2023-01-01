Cheese fries in Bronx
New Kennedy Chicken & Gyro - 5605 Broadway
5605 Broadway, Bronx
|Cheese French Fries
|$5.49
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$7.95
Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX
|Fried Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Our homemade mac, breaded & deep-fried. Served with BBQ dipping sauce.
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|Cheese Fries
|$6.50
Crispy, Steak-Cut French Fries with Melted American or Mozzarella Cheese on Top
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Riverdale Steak House
5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx
|kids grilled cheese w french fries
|$9.00