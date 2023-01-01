Cheese pizza in Bronx

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach, Red Onion, Olive & Feta Cheese Personal Pizza$16.95
Homemade tomato sauce, spinach, red onion, olive & feta cheese
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Cheese & Tomato Pizza$28.00
More about Giovanni
Main pic

 

Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express

1809 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$0.00
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Sicilian Cheese Pizza$20.00
16" Square, Thick Pizza (12 Slices)
Grandma Cheese Pizza$22.00
16" Square, Thin Pizza (12 Slices)
Small Cheese Pizza$13.25
14" Pizza Pie (6 Slices)
More about Fratilli's Pizza

