Chicken caesar wraps in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
  • Bronx
  • Chicken Caesar Wraps

Bronx restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$25.00
with roasted peppers and romaine lettuce
More about Giovanni
Dale Diner image

 

Dale Diner

189 W 231st St, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
More about Dale Diner
Main pic

 

Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express

1809 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
More about Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar wrap$10.25
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese
More about Fratilli's Pizza

