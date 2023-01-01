Chicken parmesan in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
600 E 187th St, Bronx
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.50
|Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray
|$85.00
More about Giovanni
Giovanni
579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx
|Chicken Parmigiana Full
|$175.00
breaded cutlet with baked mozzarella and tomato sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$29.00
breaded cutlet baked mozzarella
and tomato sauce
More about Antonio's Trattoria
Antonio's Trattoria
2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$25.00
breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
The Original Venice Restaurant
772 E 149 Street, Bronx
|Eggplant & Chicken Parmesan
|$19.50
|Chicken Parmigiana Platter
|$17.75
More about Fratilli's Pizza
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|Chicken Parmigiana w Pasta
|$11.75
Breaded Chicken Cutlet Baked in Marinara Sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese & Parsley alongside Your Choice of Pasta
|Chicken Parmigiana Hero
|$8.75
Pieces of Fried, Breaded Chicken Baked with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese and Served on a Toasted Hero
|Chicken Parmigiana With Baked Ziti
|$14.75
Breaded Chicken Cutlets Baked in Marinara Sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese & Parsley alongside Baked Ziti.