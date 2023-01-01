Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$16.50
Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray$85.00
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana Full$175.00
breaded cutlet with baked mozzarella and tomato sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$29.00
breaded cutlet baked mozzarella
and tomato sauce
More about Giovanni
Consumer pic

 

Antonio's Trattoria

2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce
More about Antonio's Trattoria
Dale Diner image

 

Dale Diner

189 W 231st St, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Panini$9.95
More about Dale Diner
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant & Chicken Parmesan$19.50
Chicken Parmigiana Platter$17.75
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana w Pasta$11.75
Breaded Chicken Cutlet Baked in Marinara Sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese & Parsley alongside Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$8.75
Pieces of Fried, Breaded Chicken Baked with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese and Served on a Toasted Hero
Chicken Parmigiana With Baked Ziti$14.75
Breaded Chicken Cutlets Baked in Marinara Sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese & Parsley alongside Baked Ziti.
More about Fratilli's Pizza
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
classic chicken parmigiana$23.00
a house favorite! served with linguini, marinara sauce
More about Riverdale Steak House

