Chicken rolls in
Bronx
/
Bronx
/
Chicken Rolls
Bronx restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Giovanni & G-Bar
579 Grand Concourse, Bronx
No reviews yet
Chicken Roll
$16.00
More about Giovanni & G-Bar
Antonio's Trattoria
2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx
No reviews yet
Chicken Parm Roll
$15.00
More about Antonio's Trattoria
