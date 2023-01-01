Chicken salad in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve chicken salad
Giovanni
579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$25.00
avocado, plum tomato, hickory smoked bacon, hardboiled egg and gorgonzola cheese over a bed of mixed greens with viniagrette
|Chicken Mayan Sun Salad
|$27.00
chicken southwestern spices, roasted corn,
black bean salsa, corn tortillas and guacamole, roasted peppers & lime vinaigrette
Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
2450 Grand Concourse, Bronx
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$8.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
The Original Venice Restaurant
772 E 149 Street, Bronx
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.75
New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$9.50
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chicken (Breaded or Grilled), Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Chicken (Breaded or Grilled), Romaine, Tomato, Olives, & Cucumbers. Served w 3 Garlic Knots