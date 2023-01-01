Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$25.00
avocado, plum tomato, hickory smoked bacon, hardboiled egg and gorgonzola cheese over a bed of mixed greens with viniagrette
Chicken Mayan Sun Salad$27.00
chicken southwestern spices, roasted corn,
black bean salsa, corn tortillas and guacamole, roasted peppers & lime vinaigrette
More about Giovanni
Item pic

 

Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)

2450 Grand Concourse, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$8.95
More about Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.75
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Banner pic

 

New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.

2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Platter$9.50
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
Chicken Caesar Salad image

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
Chicken (Breaded or Grilled), Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
Chicken Salad$10.00
Chicken (Breaded or Grilled), Romaine, Tomato, Olives, & Cucumbers. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
More about Fratilli's Pizza

