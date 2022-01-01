Chicken tenders in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
More about Riverdale Steak House
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Riverdale Steak House
5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx
|chicken tenders
|$12.00
golden fried, honey mustard sauce
More about Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.
TACOS
Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.
5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx
|Chicken Finger
|$7.95