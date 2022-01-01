Clams in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve clams
More about Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)
Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)
1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx
|Clam Chowder
|$6.50
More about Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
2450 Grand Concourse, Bronx
|New England Clam Chowder
|$7.45
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
The Original Venice Restaurant
772 E 149 Street, Bronx
|Baked Clams
|$9.75
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX
|New England Clam Chowder
|$9.00
Delicious combination of clam, bacon, onions, & potatoes. This is not one to miss!