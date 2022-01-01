Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)

1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder$6.50
More about Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)
Item pic

 

Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)

2450 Grand Concourse, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$7.45
More about Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Clams$9.75
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET

216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Delicious combination of clam, bacon, onions, & potatoes. This is not one to miss!
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Item pic

 

Bobo’s Crab Shack (Coop City)

691 Co Op City Blvd, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$7.45
More about Bobo’s Crab Shack (Coop City)

Map

