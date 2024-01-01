Cobb salad in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Giovanni & G-Bar
Giovanni & G-Bar
579 Grand Concourse, Bronx
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$25.00
avocado, plum tomato, hickory smoked bacon, hardboiled egg and gorgonzola cheese over a bed of mixed greens with viniagrette
More about Fratilli's Pizza
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Grilled (or Breaded) Chicken, Bacon,
Boiled Egg, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes,
Olives, & Cucumbers.
More about Healthy Kitchen - 1135C Morris Park Ave
Healthy Kitchen - 1135C Morris Park Ave
1135 Morris Park Ave, The Bronx
|30B. Avo-cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Feta cheese, (2) hard boiled eggs, & Avocado with a side of lite Honey Mustard dressing.