Cobb salad in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve cobb salad

Giovanni & G-Bar

579 Grand Concourse, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$25.00
avocado, plum tomato, hickory smoked bacon, hardboiled egg and gorgonzola cheese over a bed of mixed greens with viniagrette
More about Giovanni & G-Bar
PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.50
Grilled (or Breaded) Chicken, Bacon,
Boiled Egg, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes,
Olives, & Cucumbers.
More about Fratilli's Pizza
Healthy Kitchen - 1135C Morris Park Ave

1135 Morris Park Ave, The Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
30B. Avo-cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Feta cheese, (2) hard boiled eggs, & Avocado with a side of lite Honey Mustard dressing.
More about Healthy Kitchen - 1135C Morris Park Ave
Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.95
Romaine, Chicken, Pickle Onions, Chorizo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Apple, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
More about Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

