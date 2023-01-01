Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Mya's Bar & Kitchen - 3841 E Tremont Ave

3841 E Tremont Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Coconut Curry Chicken Sandwich$0.00
You asked for more handheld options. We listened. In addition to our pulled oxtail sandwich, we are pleased to introduce our pulled coconut curry chicken sandwich served on a warm buttery coco bread.
Coconut Curried Chicken + Steamed Rice$11.00
We have taken our traditional spicy curry chicken and mellowed it out with the velvety sweetness of coconut. This dish is served with steamed white rice.
More about Mya's Bar & Kitchen - 3841 E Tremont Ave
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
chicken curry$22.00
pan sautéed, irish-style chicken curry served with rice
(friday - sunday only)
More about Riverdale Steak House
Consumer pic

 

Gold Star

3768 whiteplains road, bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Goat Roti$16.00
More about Gold Star

