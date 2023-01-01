Curry in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve curry
Mya's Bar & Kitchen - 3841 E Tremont Ave
3841 E Tremont Ave, Bronx
|Pulled Coconut Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$0.00
You asked for more handheld options. We listened. In addition to our pulled oxtail sandwich, we are pleased to introduce our pulled coconut curry chicken sandwich served on a warm buttery coco bread.
|Coconut Curried Chicken + Steamed Rice
|$11.00
We have taken our traditional spicy curry chicken and mellowed it out with the velvety sweetness of coconut. This dish is served with steamed white rice.
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Riverdale Steak House
5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx
|chicken curry
|$22.00
pan sautéed, irish-style chicken curry served with rice
(friday - sunday only)