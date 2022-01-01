Dumplings in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Mya's Bar & Kitchen - 3841 E Tremont Ave
Mya's Bar & Kitchen - 3841 E Tremont Ave
3841 E Tremont Ave, Bronx
|Fried Dumplings (5)
|$4.00
Eat these Jamaican "fried biscuits" with your favorite fish meal. Try it with our ackee and saltfish or pair it with our snapper.
More about Roc N Ramen Bronx - 606 E. 187th Street
Roc N Ramen Bronx - 606 E. 187th Street
606 E 187th Street, Bronx
|Gyoza Dumplings w/ Vegetable (5)
|$8.00
Vegetables topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.