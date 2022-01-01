Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve dumplings

Mya's Bar & Kitchen - 3841 E Tremont Ave

3841 E Tremont Ave, Bronx

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Dumplings (5)$4.00
Eat these Jamaican "fried biscuits" with your favorite fish meal. Try it with our ackee and saltfish or pair it with our snapper.
Roc N Ramen Bronx - 606 E. 187th Street

606 E 187th Street, Bronx

Gyoza Dumplings w/ Vegetable (5)$8.00
Vegetables topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
