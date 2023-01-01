Eggplant parm in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
600 E 187th St, Bronx
|LG Eggplant Parm
|$33.00
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$19.95
Eggplant cutlet, tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese
|Eggplant Parmigiana Panini
|$14.95
Eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served hot on a whole wheat panini. Served with house salad or fries
More about Antonio's Trattoria
Antonio's Trattoria
2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx
|Eggplant PARM
|$22.00
breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
136 Alexander Ave, Bronx
|Eggplant Parm Panini
|$14.00
More about Fratilli's Pizza
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$8.50
Pieces of Fried, Breaded Eggplant Baked with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese and Served on a Toasted Hero.
|Eggplant Parmigiana w Pasta
|$9.95
Breaded Eggplant Cutlet Baked in Marinara Sauce & Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Parsley alongside Your Choice of Pasta