Eggplant parm in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LG Eggplant Parm$33.00
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.95
Eggplant cutlet, tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Panini$14.95
Eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served hot on a whole wheat panini. Served with house salad or fries
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Antonio's Trattoria

2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant PARM$22.00
breaded, topped with melted mozzarella, in a plum tomato sauce
More about Antonio's Trattoria
Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Panini$14.00
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$8.50
Pieces of Fried, Breaded Eggplant Baked with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese and Served on a Toasted Hero.
Eggplant Parmigiana w Pasta$9.95
Breaded Eggplant Cutlet Baked in Marinara Sauce & Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Parsley alongside Your Choice of Pasta
More about Fratilli's Pizza

