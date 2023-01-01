Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Bronx

Go
Bronx restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bronx
  • /
  • Fettuccine Alfredo

Bronx restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.50
heavy cream & cheese
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.95
Homemade fettuccine pasta with broccoli in a garlic-cream sauce
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo Full$120.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$27.00
More about Giovanni
Consumer pic

 

Antonio's Trattoria

2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$22.00
tossed in Parmesan cheese, butter & cream
More about Antonio's Trattoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx

Lasagna

Quesadillas

Sliders

Sweet Potato Fries

Avocado Toast

Beef Patties

Mediterranean Salad

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore

Mott Haven

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Riverdale

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Bronx to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston