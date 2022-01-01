Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Bronx

Go
Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET

216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco$14.00
Cornmeal breaded fish, corn pico de gallo, lime. Three soft corn tortillas. Served with chips & salsa.
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Item pic

 

WWW.CITYTAMALE.COM

1316 OAK POINT AVE, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACO$4.75
ONE OF OUR BEST SELLERS FOR LUNCH,
CRISPY FISH FILLET, 2 CORN TORTILLAS, CHEESE, CREMA, LETTUCE,PICO DE GALLO SLICED AVOCADO (CONTAINS GLUTEN)
More about WWW.CITYTAMALE.COM
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, with Chipotle Mayo and Jicama Coleslaw
More about Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx

Lobsters

Tacos

Crab Cakes

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Soup

Chicken Tenders

Jerk Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore

Mott Haven

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Riverdale

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Bronx to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston