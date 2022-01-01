Fish tacos in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX
|Fish Taco
|$14.00
Cornmeal breaded fish, corn pico de gallo, lime. Three soft corn tortillas. Served with chips & salsa.
More about WWW.CITYTAMALE.COM
WWW.CITYTAMALE.COM
1316 OAK POINT AVE, Bronx
|FISH TACO
|$4.75
ONE OF OUR BEST SELLERS FOR LUNCH,
CRISPY FISH FILLET, 2 CORN TORTILLAS, CHEESE, CREMA, LETTUCE,PICO DE GALLO SLICED AVOCADO (CONTAINS GLUTEN)