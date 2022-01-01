Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve flan

The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$4.00
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sabrosito Restaurant Bronx

200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan Caramelo$6.95
Traditional Cuban Homemade custard with caramel sauce.
More about Sabrosito Restaurant Bronx
Item pic

CHICKEN

Caridad Williamsbridge

1436 Williamsbridge rd, Bronx

Avg 4.1 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Flan Vanilla$3.95
Flan Coco$3.95
More about Caridad Williamsbridge
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan Caserro$8.00
More about Frida Tacos
Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave image

FRENCH FRIES

Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave

621 Crescent Ave, bronx

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan 6"$20.00
More about Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Pio Pio 4 - Mott Haven

264 Cypress Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$8.00
homemade peruvian caramel custard
More about Pio Pio 4 - Mott Haven

