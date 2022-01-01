French fries in Bronx
WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
600 E 187th St, Bronx
|French Fries
|$4.95
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|French Fries
|$7.95
New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx
|French Fries
|$3.00
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|French Fries
|$3.50
Crispy, Steak-Cut French Fries
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Riverdale Steak House
5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx
|french fries
|$5.00
TACOS
Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.
5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx
|French Fries
|$5.00