Fried chicken sandwiches in
Bronx
/
Bronx
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Bronx restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Bobo's Crab Shack
1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
The Bronx Brewery
856 East 136th Street, Bronx
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken / Pickles Arugula / Garlic Aioli
More about The Bronx Brewery
