Garlic bread in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve garlic bread

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$9.00
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread with Cheese$10.00
More about Giovanni
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Banner pic

 

New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.

2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$3.00
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread Hero$3.00
Lightly Toasted Hero Bread coated with Olive Oil infused with Garlic, Parsley, and Parmesan
More about Fratilli's Pizza

