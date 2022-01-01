Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve garlic knots

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots (4)$3.50
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 Garlic Knots$1.95
4 Garlic Knots
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Antonio's Trattoria

2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$7.00
traditional garlic knots
More about Antonio's Trattoria
Banner pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$6.00
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
3 Garlic Knots$1.20
Knots of Pizza Dough coated with Olive Oil infused with Garlic, Parsley, and Parmesan
Garlic Knots (Dozen)$4.50
Knots of Pizza Dough coated with Olive Oil infused with Garlic, Parsley, and Parmesan
More about Fratilli's Pizza

