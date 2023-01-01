Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Bronx
/
Bronx
/
Gnocchi
Bronx restaurants that serve gnocchi
Giovanni
579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx
No reviews yet
Baked Gnocchi
$25.00
More about Giovanni
Antonio's Trattoria
2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx
No reviews yet
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
$22.00
pasta tossed in a plum tomato sauce with mozzarella
Gnocchi Boscaiola
$22.00
pasta sautéed with plum tomatoes, onions and sweet sausage
More about Antonio's Trattoria
