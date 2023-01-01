Greek salad in Bronx

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and feta cheese
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$19.00
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, red onion, in oil & vinegar
More about Giovanni
Dale Diner image

 

Dale Diner

189 W 231st St, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.95
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives & Grape Leaves
More about Dale Diner
Banner pic

 

New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.

2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Authentic Greek Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, sliced cucumber, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.00
Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta Cheese, & Pepperoncini. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
More about Fratilli's Pizza

