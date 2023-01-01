Greek salad in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Greek Salad
|$15.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and feta cheese
More about Giovanni
Giovanni
579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx
|Greek Salad
|$19.00
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, red onion, in oil & vinegar
More about Dale Diner
Dale Diner
189 W 231st St, Bronx
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives & Grape Leaves
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx
|Authentic Greek Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, sliced cucumber, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.