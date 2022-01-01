Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bronx

Go
Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Lettuce & tomato Hero$12.50
Grilled Chicken Roasted Peppers Mozz Panini$13.50
Grilled Chicken & broccoli Rabe Hero$14.50
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx
Item pic

 

Chocobar Cortés

141 Alexander Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
More about Chocobar Cortés
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.75
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled chicken, Panini$14.00
More about Monte's Brick Oven
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Hero$8.00
Grilled Chicken on a Hero. Your Choice of Additional Toppings
Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.95
Pieces of Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato
More about Fratilli's Pizza
Roc N Ramen Bronx image

 

Roc N Ramen Bronx

606 E 187th Street, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Ramen$16.00
More about Roc N Ramen Bronx

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken

Quesadillas

Cake

Lobsters

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore

Mott Haven

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Riverdale

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Bronx to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston