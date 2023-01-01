Lamb gyros in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve lamb gyros
New Kennedy Chicken & Gyro - 5605 Broadway
5605 Broadway, Bronx
|Lamb Gyro
|$7.69
HALAL BROS GRILL BRONX
3476 Jerome Avenue, Bronx
|Lamb Gyro
|$9.00
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
|Lamb Gyro Combo
|$12.00
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.