Lasagna in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve lasagna

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$14.95
Ground beef, Ricotta & mozzarella
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$19.95
With roasted mushrooms, zuchini, spinach, tomatoes, basil and mozzarella cheese
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road image

 

Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road - 1556 White Plains Road

1556 White Plains Road, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna Res MED$115.00
More about Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road - 1556 White Plains Road
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Lasagna$0.00
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Banner pic

 

New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.

2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$16.00
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
Banner pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grandma's Lasagna$20.00
Beef
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$9.95
Layers of Lasagna-Pasta, Ground Beef, and Ricotta Baked in Marinara Sauce & Topped with Mozzarella Cheese
More about Fratilli's Pizza

