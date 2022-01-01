Lasagna in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
600 E 187th St, Bronx
|Lasagna
|$14.95
Ground beef, Ricotta & mozzarella
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Lasagna
|$19.95
With roasted mushrooms, zuchini, spinach, tomatoes, basil and mozzarella cheese
More about Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road - 1556 White Plains Road
Ajo y Oregano - White Plains Road - 1556 White Plains Road
1556 White Plains Road, Bronx
|Lasagna Res MED
|$115.00
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
The Original Venice Restaurant
772 E 149 Street, Bronx
|Baked Lasagna
|$0.00
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx
|Lasagna
|$16.00
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
136 Alexander Ave, Bronx
|Grandma's Lasagna
|$20.00
Beef