Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Bronx

Go
Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

 

Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar

200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Colombiana$24.95
More about Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Pio Pio 04 - Mott Haven - 264 Cypress Ave

264 Cypress Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lomo Saltado$32.00
sliced filet mignon, stir-fried with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, spices, soy sauce, served over french fries, rice
More about Pio Pio 04 - Mott Haven - 264 Cypress Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx

Greek Salad

Carbonara

Cookies

Chicken Soup

Cannolis

Turkey Burgers

Jerk Chicken

Mixed Green Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore

Mott Haven

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Riverdale

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Bronx to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2149 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston