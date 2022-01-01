Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve nachos

Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET

216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX

Nachos Grande$13.00
Alehouse Nachos$13.00
Homemade chips, topped with red onions, cheddar jack cheese and house smoked BBQ pulled pork.
WWW.CITYTAMALE.COM

1316 OAK POINT AVE, Bronx

VEGETARIAN NACHOS$10.50
CLASSIC NACHOS$10.50
CRISPY TORTILLAS CHIPS, BLACK BEANS, MELTED CHEESE, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPENOS AND ONIONS.
TACOS

Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Frida Nachos$9.00
Pickle Jalapeños, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Crema Mexicana Choice of Meat
