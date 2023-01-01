Paninis in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve paninis
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$14.95
Tuna salad and mozzarella cheese served hot on a pressed whole wheat panini. Served with house salad or fries
|Eggplant Parmigiana Panini
|$14.95
Eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served hot on a whole wheat panini. Served with house salad or fries
|Mushroom Pepper Panini
|$14.95
Roasted peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese in a whole wheat panini. Served with house salad or fries
More about JB Gourmet Juice Bar
JB Gourmet Juice Bar
1824 Archer Street, Bronx
|6. Chicken Parmesan Panini
|$8.00
Bread chicken, mozzarella, marinara sauce, basil & Parmesan cheese