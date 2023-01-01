Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve paninis

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Melt Panini$14.95
Tuna salad and mozzarella cheese served hot on a pressed whole wheat panini. Served with house salad or fries
Eggplant Parmigiana Panini$14.95
Eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served hot on a whole wheat panini. Served with house salad or fries
Mushroom Pepper Panini$14.95
Roasted peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese in a whole wheat panini. Served with house salad or fries
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Banner pic

 

JB Gourmet Juice Bar

1824 Archer Street, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6. Chicken Parmesan Panini$8.00
Bread chicken, mozzarella, marinara sauce, basil & Parmesan cheese
More about JB Gourmet Juice Bar
Consumer pic

 

Healthy Fresh Inc - Morris Park

1033 A Morris Park Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Panini$9.95
Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese & Marinara Sauce
More about Healthy Fresh Inc - Morris Park

