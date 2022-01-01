Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve penne

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Vodka Sauce$14.50
vodka cauce
Penne Filletto$13.50
Tomato sauce diced prosciutto
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne alla Vodka$18.95
Penne Pasta in a tomato-cream sauce
Penne$0.00
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Dale Diner image

 

Dale Diner

189 W 231st St, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne A La Vodka$14.95
Sauteed in a Vodka Infused Creamy Pink Sauce
More about Dale Diner
Main pic

 

Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express

1809 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Vodka Half$8.50
More about Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne$0.00
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne alla Vodka$20.00
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Penne$0.00
Build Your Own Penne-Pasta Dish
Penne Ala Vodka$9.50
A Best-Selling Pasta Dish! Penne-Pasta cooked in our tasty Vodka & Cream Sauce. Made Fresh to Order ~ As Always
Penne Alfredo$9.50
A Best-Selling Pasta Dish. Penne-Pasta cooked in a Creamy-White Sauce, containing Garlic, Ground Pepper, and Parmesan. Made Fresh to Order ~ As Always
More about Fratilli's Pizza

