Penne in Bronx

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
600 E 187th St, Bronx
|Penne Vodka Sauce
|$14.50
vodka cauce
|Penne Filletto
|$13.50
Tomato sauce diced prosciutto
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX
|Penne alla Vodka
|$18.95
Penne Pasta in a tomato-cream sauce
|Penne
|$0.00
Dale Diner
189 W 231st St, Bronx
|Penne A La Vodka
|$14.95
Sauteed in a Vodka Infused Creamy Pink Sauce
Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express
1809 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx
|Penne Vodka Half
|$8.50
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
The Original Venice Restaurant
772 E 149 Street, Bronx
|Penne
|$0.00
Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
136 Alexander Ave, Bronx
|Penne alla Vodka
|$20.00
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|Penne
|$0.00
Build Your Own Penne-Pasta Dish
|Penne Ala Vodka
|$9.50
A Best-Selling Pasta Dish! Penne-Pasta cooked in our tasty Vodka & Cream Sauce. Made Fresh to Order ~ As Always
|Penne Alfredo
|$9.50
A Best-Selling Pasta Dish. Penne-Pasta cooked in a Creamy-White Sauce, containing Garlic, Ground Pepper, and Parmesan. Made Fresh to Order ~ As Always