Philly cheesesteaks in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Dale Diner image

 

Dale Diner

189 W 231st St, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$9.75
Sliced Roast Beef, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese on a Roll
More about Dale Diner
Item pic

 

Empanadas RD - University Ave

1971 University Ave, The Bronx, NY 10453, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EL VERDADERO PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$14.69
SANDWICH PHILLY CHEESE STEAK AL ESTILO DE EMPANADAS RD. FINOS CORTES DE RES CON QUESO DERRETIDO, CEBOLLA Y AJIES SERVIDO CON PAPAS FRITAS CRUJIENTES / PHILLY CHEESE STEAK EMPANADAS RD STYLE. THIN SLICED BEEF WITH MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE, ONIONS AND PEPPERS SERVED WITH CRISPY FRIES
More about Empanadas RD - University Ave
Banner pic

 

New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.

2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly cheese steak$13.50
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Hero$9.00
Shredded Steak, Onions, and Cheese. Your Choice of Cheese and Additional Toppings
More about Fratilli's Pizza

