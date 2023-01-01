Philly cheesesteaks in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Dale Diner
Dale Diner
189 W 231st St, Bronx
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$9.75
Sliced Roast Beef, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese on a Roll
More about Empanadas RD - University Ave
Empanadas RD - University Ave
1971 University Ave, The Bronx, NY 10453, Bronx
|EL VERDADERO PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$14.69
SANDWICH PHILLY CHEESE STEAK AL ESTILO DE EMPANADAS RD. FINOS CORTES DE RES CON QUESO DERRETIDO, CEBOLLA Y AJIES SERVIDO CON PAPAS FRITAS CRUJIENTES / PHILLY CHEESE STEAK EMPANADAS RD STYLE. THIN SLICED BEEF WITH MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE, ONIONS AND PEPPERS SERVED WITH CRISPY FRIES
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx
|Philly cheese steak
|$13.50