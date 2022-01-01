Pies in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve pies
More about Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)
Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)
1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.00
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
136 Alexander Ave, Bronx
|Personal Pie
|$9.99
More about Riverdale Steak House
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Riverdale Steak House
5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx
|key lime pie
|$8.00
|classic irish shepherd’s pie
|$21.00
sautéed ground beef with celery, onions, carrots, thyme and brown gravy, topped with mashed potatoes broiled to a crisp finish