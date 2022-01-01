Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve pies

Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)

1590 Westchester Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack - (Soundview Bronx)
Banner pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Personal Pie$9.99
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
key lime pie$8.00
classic irish shepherd’s pie$21.00
sautéed ground beef with celery, onions, carrots, thyme and brown gravy, topped with mashed potatoes broiled to a crisp finish
More about Riverdale Steak House
Item pic

 

Bobo’s Crab Shack (Coop City)

691 Co Op City Blvd, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about Bobo’s Crab Shack (Coop City)

