Ravioli in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve ravioli

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx image

WRAPS • PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy

600 E 187th St, Bronx

Avg 4.5 (2812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli or Manicotti$13.50
Tomato sauce
More about Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Cheese Ravioli$25.00
More about Giovanni
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ravioli$0.00
Fried Ravioli$10.75
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli Four Cheese$21.00
with Marinara sauce or Alfredo sauce
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$10.25
6 Pieces of Ravioli (contain Ricotta Cheese) Baked in Marinara Sauce & Topped with Mozzarella Cheese
More about Fratilli's Pizza

