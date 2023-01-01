Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Bronx

Go
Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve salmon salad

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$19.95
Grilled salmon, mixed baby greens, tomato, avocado and portobello mushrooms
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Mayan Sun Salad$27.00
sautéed salmon, southwestern spices, roasted corn,
black bean salsa, corn tortillas and guacamole, roasted peppers & lime vinaigrette
More about Giovanni
Consumer pic

 

HALAL BROS GRILL BRONX

3476 Jerome Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$14.00
More about HALAL BROS GRILL BRONX

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Scampi

Philly Cheesesteaks

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Tacos

Chicken Soup

Flan

Beef Patties

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore

Mott Haven

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Riverdale

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Bronx to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston