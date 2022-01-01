Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve sliders

Home BX Steakhouse - 224 W 238th St

224 West 238th Street, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimi Sliders$14.00
More about Home BX Steakhouse - 224 W 238th St
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Trio Sliders$13.95
Ground Beef Topped Off With Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, & Chipotle Aioli
Buffalo Chicken Topped Off With Blue Cheese
Beef Short Ribs Topped Off With Guacamole
Served With Crispy French Fries
Sliders$7.95
More about Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.
Consumer pic

 

HALAL BROS GRILL BRONX

3476 Jerome Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
3 Chicken Sliders Combo$13.50
More about HALAL BROS GRILL BRONX

