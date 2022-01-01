Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Bronx
/
Bronx
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Bronx restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express
1809 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx
No reviews yet
Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
$13.00
More about Anthony and Sal's Pizza Express
Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
136 Alexander Ave, Bronx
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatball
$21.00
(beef and pork mixed)
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx
Salmon
Pancakes
French Fries
Chicken Soup
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Spaghetti
Buffalo Wings
Jerk Chicken
Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore
Mott Haven
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
North Riverdale
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Bronx to explore
Astoria
Avg 4.3
(95 restaurants)
Flushing
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fort Lee
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Whitestone
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(553 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston