Steak sandwiches in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX
|Kings Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Thin slice rib steak, provolone, grilled onions, on a garlic hero.
More about Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar
Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar
200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx
|Steak & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.95
Hero style sandwich prepared with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions, grilled steak and mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.