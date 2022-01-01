Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET

216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kings Steak Sandwich$16.00
Thin slice rib steak, provolone, grilled onions, on a garlic hero.
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Item pic

 

Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar

200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak & Cheese Sandwich$11.95
Hero style sandwich prepared with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions, grilled steak and mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.
More about Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar
d7a14b45-17eb-44c9-a973-5093c831ba5e image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
grilled steak sandwich$19.00
grilled sliced steak topped with sautéed onions served on toasted Italian bread with steak fries
More about Riverdale Steak House

