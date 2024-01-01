Steak tacos in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX
|Steak Taco
|$16.00
Three soft corn tortillas with grilled skirt steak, sweet onion, Oaxacan cheese, & an avocado-lime sauce. Served with chips & salsa.
More about Healthy Kitchen - 1135C Morris Park Ave
Healthy Kitchen - 1135C Morris Park Ave
1135 Morris Park Ave, The Bronx
|Steak Tacos
|$12.00
Our thinly sliced marinated flank steak served up on 3 tacos topped with our homemade guacamole and pico di gallo!