Steak tacos in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve steak tacos

Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET

216 W 238TH STREET, BRONX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco$16.00
Three soft corn tortillas with grilled skirt steak, sweet onion, Oaxacan cheese, & an avocado-lime sauce. Served with chips & salsa.
More about Bronx Alehouse - 216 W 238TH STREET
Healthy Kitchen - 1135C Morris Park Ave

1135 Morris Park Ave, The Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$12.00
Our thinly sliced marinated flank steak served up on 3 tacos topped with our homemade guacamole and pico di gallo!
More about Healthy Kitchen - 1135C Morris Park Ave
TACOS

Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos$12.95
Grilled Steak Avocado & Pico de Gallo
More about Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

