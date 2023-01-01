Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Bronx

Go
Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve tiramisu

Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Giovanni
Banner pic

 

Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

136 Alexander Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Bronx

Burritos

Turkey Burgers

Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Sandwiches

Mixed Green Salad

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bronx to explore

Mott Haven

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Riverdale

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Bronx to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston