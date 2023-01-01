Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veal parmesan in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Bronx restaurants that serve veal parmesan

Banner pic

 

Giovanni

579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veal Parmigiana$32.00
breaded veal cutlet tomato sauce
&mozzarella
More about Giovanni
Consumer pic

 

Antonio's Trattoria

2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veal Parmigiana$0.00
More about Antonio's Trattoria
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veal, Eggplant, & Chicken Parmigiana$23.95
Eggplant & Veal Parmesan$20.95
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Fratilli's Pizza

404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Veal Parmigiana Hero$11.25
Pieces of Fried, Breaded Veal Baked with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese and Served on a Toasted Hero.
Veal Parmigiana w Pasta$13.75
Breaded Veal Cutlet Baked in Marinara Sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese & Parsley alongside Your Choice of Pasta.
More about Fratilli's Pizza

