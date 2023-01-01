Veal parmesan in Bronx
Bronx restaurants that serve veal parmesan
Giovanni
579 Grand Concourse, The Bronx
|Veal Parmigiana
|$32.00
breaded veal cutlet tomato sauce
&mozzarella
The Original Venice Restaurant
772 E 149 Street, Bronx
|Veal, Eggplant, & Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.95
|Eggplant & Veal Parmesan
|$20.95
PIZZA
Fratilli's Pizza
404 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx
|Veal Parmigiana Hero
|$11.25
Pieces of Fried, Breaded Veal Baked with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese and Served on a Toasted Hero.
|Veal Parmigiana w Pasta
|$13.75
Breaded Veal Cutlet Baked in Marinara Sauce. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese & Parsley alongside Your Choice of Pasta.