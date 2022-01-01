Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Bronx

Bronx restaurants
Toast

Bronx restaurants that serve waffles

Corner Cafe & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

3718 RIVERDALE AVE, BRONX

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffles$14.95
Served with fresh fruit
More about Corner Cafe Restaurant & Bakery
Banner pic

 

New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.

2 W. Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle w/ Meat$6.00
More about New Capitol Restaurant - 2 W. Kingsbridge Rd.
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$6.50
More about Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu Ave.
Last Call Bar and Grill image

 

Last Call Bar and Grill -  2421 Arthur Ave

 2421 Arthur Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$8.00
Waffle Cut french fries seasoned and fried to perfection.
More about Last Call Bar and Grill -  2421 Arthur Ave

