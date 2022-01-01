Mott Haven restaurants you'll love

Mott Haven's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
French
Must-try Mott Haven restaurants

Maisonetta image

 

Maisonetta

141 LINCOLN AV, bronx

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos Pollo asado (orden x3)$13.00
Maisonetta Burger$15.00
Dupont$13.00
More about Maisonetta
The Original Venice Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Venice Restaurant

772 E 149 Street, Bronx

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken & Shrimp Parmagiana Platter$21.95
Fried Calamari$12.50
Eggplant & Shrimp Parmesan$20.95
More about The Original Venice Restaurant
Hudson Smokehouse image

 

Hudson Smokehouse

37 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12ct Wings$19.00
Smoked Fried Chicken Wings
6ct Wings$10.00
Smoked Fried Chicken Wings
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions and Our Homemade Alabama Sauce.
More about Hudson Smokehouse

