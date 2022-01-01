North Riverdale restaurants you'll love
More about earlybird
earlybird
5628 Mosholu Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|Acai
|$12.15
frozen acai topped w granola + strawberries + blueberries + coconut
|Berry Killer
|$9.85
strawberry + blueberry + bananas
|Peanut butter + Coffee Smash
|$9.85
peanut butter + coffee + cacao + dates + bananas
More about Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House
5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|steak house burger
|$14.00
grilled juicy burger served with steak fries.
choice of toppings include cheddar, swiss, american or mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, raw onion.
|steak au poivre
|$33.00
pan-seared shell steak au poivre flamed with brandy and finished with a brown sauce
|french onion soup au gratin
|$8.00
crock of french onion soup au gratin (mozzarella cheese)
More about Frida Tacos
TACOS
Frida Tacos
5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx
|Popular items
|Frida Nachos
|$9.00
Pickle Jalapeños, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Crema Mexicana Choice of Meat
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Chile Marinated Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$11.95
Chili Marinated Pork, Grilled Pineapple , Onions and Cilantro