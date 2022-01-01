North Riverdale restaurants you'll love

North Riverdale restaurants
Toast

North Riverdale's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try North Riverdale restaurants

earlybird image

 

earlybird

5628 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Acai$12.15
frozen acai topped w granola + strawberries + blueberries + coconut
Berry Killer$9.85
strawberry + blueberry + bananas
Peanut butter + Coffee Smash$9.85
peanut butter + coffee + cacao + dates + bananas
More about earlybird
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House

5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.3 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
steak house burger$14.00
grilled juicy burger served with steak fries.
choice of toppings include cheddar, swiss, american or mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, raw onion.
steak au poivre$33.00
pan-seared shell steak au poivre flamed with brandy and finished with a brown sauce
french onion soup au gratin$8.00
crock of french onion soup au gratin (mozzarella cheese)
More about Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House
Frida Tacos image

TACOS

Frida Tacos

5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frida Nachos$9.00
Pickle Jalapeños, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Crema Mexicana Choice of Meat
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Chile Marinated Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Al Pastor Tacos$11.95
Chili Marinated Pork, Grilled Pineapple , Onions and Cilantro
More about Frida Tacos
