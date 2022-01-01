Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
North Riverdale
/
Bronx
/
North Riverdale
/
French Fries
North Riverdale restaurants that serve french fries
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House
5700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx
Avg 4.3
(354 reviews)
french fries
$5.00
More about Connaughton's Riverdale Steak House
TACOS
Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu AVE
5786 Mosholu Ave, Bronx
Avg 4.8
(82 reviews)
French Fries
$5.00
More about Frida Tacos - 5786 Mosholu AVE
Browse other tasty dishes in North Riverdale
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Cookies
More near North Riverdale to explore
Mott Haven
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1649 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(845 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston