Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Bronxville
/
Bronxville
/
Chicken Soup
Bronxville restaurants that serve chicken soup
Urban Hamlet
124 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville
No reviews yet
Soup - Chicken Taco
$10.00
More about Urban Hamlet
La Casa Bronxville
7 Pondfield Road, Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(262 reviews)
Caldo de Pollo
$24.00
Flavorful chicken broth with 1/4 chicken, corn, garbanzo beens, carrots, onion and chayote.
More about La Casa Bronxville
Browse other tasty dishes in Bronxville
Quesadillas
Calamari
Nachos
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Cheesecake
Octopus
More near Bronxville to explore
Yonkers
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2066 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(662 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(438 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston