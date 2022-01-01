Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Bronxville
/
Bronxville
/
Garlic Knots
Bronxville restaurants that serve garlic knots
Full Moon Pizza Bronxville - Bronxville
26 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots (4)
$3.50
More about Full Moon Pizza Bronxville - Bronxville
Aldo's Pizzeria
26 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$3.95
Smothered in Garlic, oil, parmesan cheese
More about Aldo's Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Bronxville
Caprese Salad
Calamari
Chicken Tenders
Greek Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Beef Patties
Eggplant Parm
More near Bronxville to explore
Yonkers
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1869 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston