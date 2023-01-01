Paninis in Bronxville
Bronxville restaurants that serve paninis
More about Ladle of Love - Bronxville
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ladle of Love - Bronxville
18 Palmer Ave, Bronxville
|Turkey Apple Brie Panini
|$11.95
Our Roasted Turkey with Fresh Sliced Apples, Triple Creme Brie, and Honey Mustard, toasted to perfection!
More about Full Moon Pizza Bronxville - Bronxville
Full Moon Pizza Bronxville - Bronxville
26 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville
|Napoli Panini
|$14.00
imported proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, olive oil
|Little Italy Panini
|$15.00
chicken cutlet, sauteed spinach, imported artichoke, fresh mozzarella
|Garden Panini
|$14.00
grilled eggplant, grilled onions, grilled zucchini, fresh mozzarella