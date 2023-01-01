Paninis in Bronxville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ladle of Love - Bronxville image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ladle of Love - Bronxville

18 Palmer Ave, Bronxville

Avg 4.4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Apple Brie Panini$11.95
Our Roasted Turkey with Fresh Sliced Apples, Triple Creme Brie, and Honey Mustard, toasted to perfection!
More about Ladle of Love - Bronxville
Consumer pic

 

Full Moon Pizza Bronxville - Bronxville

26 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Napoli Panini$14.00
imported proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, olive oil
Little Italy Panini$15.00
chicken cutlet, sauteed spinach, imported artichoke, fresh mozzarella
Garden Panini$14.00
grilled eggplant, grilled onions, grilled zucchini, fresh mozzarella
More about Full Moon Pizza Bronxville - Bronxville

