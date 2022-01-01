Brookfield restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frankies Family Restaurant
270 Federal Rd, Brookfield
|Popular items
|#13 Mexican Dog
|$4.65
Homemade Chilli
|#1 Frankies Famous Hotdog
|$4.09
Plain Hot Dog
|#3 Cincinatti Dog
|$4.65
Macaroni & Cheese and Bacon
GRILL
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
189 Federal Road, Brookfield
|Popular items
|Truffle-Parmesan Fries
|$7.95
With Truffle Aioli Dipping Sauce
|Farmhouse Salad
|$13.95
Field Greens, Radish, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Brown Sugar-Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$13.95
Honey Lemon Dressing, Goat Cheese, Crushed Almonds
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
TwinsBBQco2
401 Federal Rd, Brookfield
|Popular items
|Mac And Cheese Topped with Bacon
|$8.00
Our take on Mac and Cheese - Homemade cheese sauce, lots of Cheddar Cheese, Layered with our Rub and then Topped with lots of crumbled bacon.
|Full Rack of Ribs
|$24.00
Approx. 12 bones
|Wings
|$9.00
6 Hickory Smoked Jumbo wings, Fried and tossed in our Doppelganger BBQ Sauce
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pulcinella's Wood Fired Pizza
640 Federal Rd, Brookfield
|Popular items
|Sweet Kale
|$10.00
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
|Spring Mix
|$10.00
BBR - Brookfield
7 federal road, brookfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Malai Boti Garlic Mayo
|$6.29
|Beef Bun Kabob
|$5.50
|Water Bottle
|$1.75
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Hibachi King
7 FEDERAL RD, BROOKFIELD
McCabe's Classic Deli
540 Federal Road, Brookfield