Brookfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Brookfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brookfield

Brookfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Scroll right

Must-try Brookfield restaurants

Frankies Family Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frankies Family Restaurant

270 Federal Rd, Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
#13 Mexican Dog$4.65
Homemade Chilli
#1 Frankies Famous Hotdog$4.09
Plain Hot Dog
#3 Cincinatti Dog$4.65
Macaroni & Cheese and Bacon
More about Frankies Family Restaurant
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield image

GRILL

Market Place Tavern - Brookfield

189 Federal Road, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle-Parmesan Fries$7.95
With Truffle Aioli Dipping Sauce
Farmhouse Salad$13.95
Field Greens, Radish, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Brown Sugar-Balsamic Vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.95
Honey Lemon Dressing, Goat Cheese, Crushed Almonds
More about Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
TwinsBBQco2 image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

TwinsBBQco2

401 Federal Rd, Brookfield

Avg 3.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac And Cheese Topped with Bacon$8.00
Our take on Mac and Cheese - Homemade cheese sauce, lots of Cheddar Cheese, Layered with our Rub and then Topped with lots of crumbled bacon.
Full Rack of Ribs$24.00
Approx. 12 bones
Wings$9.00
6 Hickory Smoked Jumbo wings, Fried and tossed in our Doppelganger BBQ Sauce
More about TwinsBBQco2
Pulcinella's Wood Fired Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pulcinella's Wood Fired Pizza

640 Federal Rd, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Kale$10.00
Chicken Wings$12.00
Spring Mix$10.00
More about Pulcinella's Wood Fired Pizza
BBR - Brookfield image

 

BBR - Brookfield

7 federal road, brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Malai Boti Garlic Mayo$6.29
Beef Bun Kabob$5.50
Water Bottle$1.75
More about BBR - Brookfield
Twinsbbqco image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Twinsbbqco

401 Federal Rd, Brookfield

Avg 3.7 (27 reviews)
Takeout
More about Twinsbbqco
Hibachi King image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Hibachi King

7 FEDERAL RD, BROOKFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hibachi King
Banner pic

 

McCabe's Classic Deli

540 Federal Road, Brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about McCabe's Classic Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brookfield

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Brookfield to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston