Burritos in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve burritos
McCabe's Classic Deli - 540 Federal Road
540 Federal Road, Brookfield
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
Two Eggs, Home Fries, Melted Cheddar, Avocado in Flour Wrap
Salt 2.0 - Brookfield
802 Federal Road, Brookfield
|Brook's Vegan Burrito
|$11.49
Meatless beef & black bean blend, brown rice, beans, salsa, topped with enchilada sauce, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce and guacamole.
|Big Burrito
|$6.89
Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
|Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap
|$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, creamy ranch sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, seasoned black beans, brown rice. GF with a gluten-free tortilla upgrade.