Burritos in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants
Brookfield restaurants that serve burritos

McCabe's Classic Deli - 540 Federal Road

540 Federal Road, Brookfield

Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Two Eggs, Home Fries, Melted Cheddar, Avocado in Flour Wrap
More about McCabe's Classic Deli - 540 Federal Road
Salt 2.0 - Brookfield

802 Federal Road, Brookfield

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brook's Vegan Burrito$11.49
Meatless beef & black bean blend, brown rice, beans, salsa, topped with enchilada sauce, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce and guacamole.
Big Burrito$6.89
Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, creamy ranch sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, seasoned black beans, brown rice. GF with a gluten-free tortilla upgrade.
More about Salt 2.0 - Brookfield

