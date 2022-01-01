Chicken wraps in Brookfield
More about Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
189 Federal Road, Brookfield
|Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Breast
|$26.00
Fingerling Potatoes, Sautéed Garlic Broccoli, Whiskey Demi Glace
More about Salt 2.0 - Brookfield
Salt 2.0 - Brookfield
802 Federal Road, Brookfield
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$11.49
Chicken breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack.
|Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap
|$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, creamy ranch sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, seasoned black beans, brown rice. GF with a gluten-free tortilla upgrade.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.99
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing, flour wrap.