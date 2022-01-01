Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants
Brookfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Market Place Tavern - Brookfield image

GRILL

Market Place Tavern - Brookfield

189 Federal Road, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Breast$26.00
Fingerling Potatoes, Sautéed Garlic Broccoli, Whiskey Demi Glace
More about Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
Item pic

 

Salt 2.0 - Brookfield

802 Federal Road, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Club Wrap$11.49
Chicken breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack.
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Burrito Wrap$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, creamy ranch sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, sliced avocado, seasoned black beans, brown rice. GF with a gluten-free tortilla upgrade.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing, flour wrap.
More about Salt 2.0 - Brookfield

