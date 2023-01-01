Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Brookfield

Go
Brookfield restaurants
Toast

Brookfield restaurants that serve french fries

Main pic

 

Mangia Mangia Pizza - 371 Candlewood Lake Rd

371 Candlewood Lake Rd, Brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES$3.75
More about Mangia Mangia Pizza - 371 Candlewood Lake Rd
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Twins BBQ Co2

401 Federal Rd, Brookfield

Avg 3.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.70
More about Twins BBQ Co2

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookfield

Nachos

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Brookfield to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston