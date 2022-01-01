Quesadillas in Brookfield
Brookfield restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
GRILL
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
189 Federal Road, Brookfield
|Short Rib Quesadilla
|$21.00
Cilantro BBQ Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Garden Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing
More about Salt 2.0 - Brookfield
Salt 2.0 - Brookfield
802 Federal Road, Brookfield
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.49
Ranch dressing, cheddar jack, buffalo chicken breast, flour tortilla.
|Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla
|$9.29
Artichoke hearts, spinach, cheddar jack, parmesan, queso on a spinach tortilla. Side of salsa.
|Garden Quesadilla
|$9.95
Sun-dried tomato basil tortilla, guacamole, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream (V) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)