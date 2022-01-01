Quesadillas in Brookfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brookfield restaurants that serve quesadillas

Market Place Tavern - Brookfield image

GRILL

Market Place Tavern - Brookfield

189 Federal Road, Brookfield

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Quesadilla$21.00
Cilantro BBQ Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Garden Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing
More about Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
Item pic

 

Salt 2.0 - Brookfield

802 Federal Road, Brookfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.49
Ranch dressing, cheddar jack, buffalo chicken breast, flour tortilla.
Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla$9.29
Artichoke hearts, spinach, cheddar jack, parmesan, queso on a spinach tortilla. Side of salsa.
Garden Quesadilla$9.95
Sun-dried tomato basil tortilla, guacamole, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream (V) (GF with a tortilla upgrade)
More about Salt 2.0 - Brookfield

